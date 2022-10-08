Kickboxing event GLORY Collision 4 airs live from GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands on Saturday, October 8. On the top of fight card Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem square off in their third and last fight. “The Demolition Man” was on top in their first fight in December 2008 scoring the victory by knockout in the opening round. “The Bad Boy” took the revenge a year later stopping his opponent also in Round 1.

In the co-main event two-time and current super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest defends her title against Sarah Moussaddak. Also on the card, Tarik Khbabez and Sergej Maslobojev contest for a vacant light heavyweight title. As well, lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati defends his belt against Stoyan Koprivlenski. In addition, featherweight champion Petchpanomrung defends his strap against Abraham Vidales. Kicking off the main card Tariq Osaro and Levi Rigters battle it out at heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Cesar Almeida faces Serkan Ozcaglayan and Michael Boapeah takes on Sergej Braun at middleweight, and Donegi Abena meets Felipe Micheletti at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem 3

Holland

Broadcast: Videoland

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 8 pm CET

USA, UK & other countries

Broadcast: Glory Fights

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Glory Fights

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 5 am AEDT

GLORY Collision 4 free live stream of prelims starts an hour and a half prior to the main card.

GLORY Collision 4 fight card

Get GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem 3 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tiffany Van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – Van Soest’s Glory super bantamweight title

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant Glory light heavyweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski, 5 rounds, lightweight – Beztati’s Glory lightweight title

Petchpanomrung vs. Abraham Vidales, 5 rounds, featherweight – Petchpanomrung’s Glory featherweight title

Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida, 3 rounds, middleweight

Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun, 3 rounds, middleweight