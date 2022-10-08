Kickboxing event GLORY Collision 4 airs live from GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands on Saturday, October 8. On the top of fight card Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem square off in their third and last fight. “The Demolition Man” was on top in their first fight in December 2008 scoring the victory by knockout in the opening round. “The Bad Boy” took the revenge a year later stopping his opponent also in Round 1.
In the co-main event two-time and current super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest defends her title against Sarah Moussaddak. Also on the card, Tarik Khbabez and Sergej Maslobojev contest for a vacant light heavyweight title. As well, lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati defends his belt against Stoyan Koprivlenski. In addition, featherweight champion Petchpanomrung defends his strap against Abraham Vidales. Kicking off the main card Tariq Osaro and Levi Rigters battle it out at heavyweight.
Among the prelims, Cesar Almeida faces Serkan Ozcaglayan and Michael Boapeah takes on Sergej Braun at middleweight, and Donegi Abena meets Felipe Micheletti at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem 3
Holland
Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, October 8
Time: 8 pm CET
USA, UK & other countries
Broadcast: Glory Fights
Date: Saturday, October 8
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: Glory Fights
Date: Sunday, October 9
Time: 5 am AEDT
GLORY Collision 4 free live stream of prelims starts an hour and a half prior to the main card.
GLORY Collision 4 fight card
Get GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem 3 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem, 3 rounds, heavyweight
- Tiffany Van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – Van Soest’s Glory super bantamweight title
- Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant Glory light heavyweight title
- Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski, 5 rounds, lightweight – Beztati’s Glory lightweight title
- Petchpanomrung vs. Abraham Vidales, 5 rounds, featherweight – Petchpanomrung’s Glory featherweight title
- Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro, 3 rounds, heavyweight
Preliminary card
- Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida, 3 rounds, middleweight
- Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight
- Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun, 3 rounds, middleweight