The three-fight GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem preliminary card airs live stream GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, October 8 leading to the main card on pay-per-view. Video is available up top.

In the main event Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem square off in the trilogy fight. Among the prelims Cesar Almeida faces Serkan Ozcaglayan at middleweight, Donegi Abena takes on Felipe Micheletti at light heavyweight and Michael Boapeah meets Sergej Braun at middleweight.