Super Saturday Boxing Festival results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

FIGHTMAG
Stream Super Saturday Boxing Festival results live from Newcastle
Sam Eggington vs Dennis Hogan at the official weigh-in ceremony | Twitter/No Limit Boxing

Super Saturday Boxing Festival live from Newcastle

No Limit: Super Saturday Boxing Festival airs live stream from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW on Saturday, October 8. The fight card features a series of bouts with the Australian and international boxers squaring off inside the ring. Fans can watch the event on Kayo.

In the twelve-round main event Sam Eggington (32-7, 18 KOs) of the UK defends his IBO super welterweight belt against Ireland-native Australia-based former two-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan (30-4-1, 7 KOs). The co-main event is a six-round super welterweight battle between Nikita Tszyu (3-0, 2 KOs) and fellow-unbeaten Australian Darkon Dryden (4-0, 4 KOs).

Also on the card undefeated Australian Sam Goodman (12-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against his compatriot Jason Cooper (17-3-1, 7 KOs). As well, Darragh Foley (20-4-1, 9 KOs) and Blake Minto (14-3-2, 3 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder with a vacant IBO International super lightweight title on the line and Cody Beekin (3-1, 2 KOs) meets Lachlan Higgins (8-5-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Shanell Dargan (1-0-1) takes on Ayisha Abied (1-5) in a five-rounder at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Super Saturday Boxing Festival

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Saturday, October 8
Time: 7 pm AEDT / 6 pm AEST / 6:30 pm ACDT / 5:30 pm ACST / 4 pm AWST / 3 pm CXT
Prelims: 4 pm AEDT / 3 pm AEST / 3:30 pm ACDT / 2:30 pm ACST / 1 pm AWST / 12 pm CXT

Stream Super Saturday Boxing Festival live on Kayo

Super Saturday Boxing Festival fight card

Get Super Saturday Boxing Festival full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

  • Sam Eggington vs. Dennis Hogan, 12 roundsm super welterweight – Eggington’s IBO super welterweight title
  • Nikita Tszyu vs. Darkon Dryden, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Sam Goodman vs. Jason Cooper, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Goodman’s WBO Oriental super bantamweight title
  • Darragh Foley vs. Blake Minto, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBO International super lightweight title
  • Cody Beekin vs. Lachlan Higgins, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Ayisha Abied def. Shanell Dargan by split decision

Undercard

  • Jayde Mitchell def. Mark Lucas by majority decision
  • Ella Boot def. Zoe Putorak by unanimous decision – wins Australia super lightweight title
  • Amber Amelia def. Danni Mace by TKO (R1)
  • Louis Marsters def. Richie Fa’aoso by TKO (R2)
  • Tywarna Campbell def. Jessica Adams by unanimous decision (78-74, 80-72, 79-73) – wins Australian women’s super featherweight title
  • Antonio Talivaa def. George Peterson by split decision (39-37, 37-39, 40-36)
  • Sarah Watt def. Ashleigh Sims by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45, 48-47)

Non-televised

  • David Light def. Vikas Singh by KO (R2)
  • Bailey Mannix def. Dan Murray by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 58-56)
  • Jack Tresidder def. Daniel Harwood by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)
  • Brianna Harrison def. Tylisha Turner by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
  • Jason Fawcett def. Jayden Riddle by majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37)
  • Bryce Jones def. Hector Tapueluelu by TKO (R3)
