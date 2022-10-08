No Limit: Super Saturday Boxing Festival airs live stream from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW on Saturday, October 8. The fight card features a series of bouts with the Australian and international boxers squaring off inside the ring. Fans can watch the event on Kayo.

Advertisements

In the twelve-round main event Sam Eggington (32-7, 18 KOs) of the UK defends his IBO super welterweight belt against Ireland-native Australia-based former two-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan (30-4-1, 7 KOs). The co-main event is a six-round super welterweight battle between Nikita Tszyu (3-0, 2 KOs) and fellow-unbeaten Australian Darkon Dryden (4-0, 4 KOs).

Also on the card undefeated Australian Sam Goodman (12-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against his compatriot Jason Cooper (17-3-1, 7 KOs). As well, Darragh Foley (20-4-1, 9 KOs) and Blake Minto (14-3-2, 3 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder with a vacant IBO International super lightweight title on the line and Cody Beekin (3-1, 2 KOs) meets Lachlan Higgins (8-5-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Shanell Dargan (1-0-1) takes on Ayisha Abied (1-5) in a five-rounder at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Super Saturday Boxing Festival

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 7 pm AEDT / 6 pm AEST / 6:30 pm ACDT / 5:30 pm ACST / 4 pm AWST / 3 pm CXT

Prelims: 4 pm AEDT / 3 pm AEST / 3:30 pm ACDT / 2:30 pm ACST / 1 pm AWST / 12 pm CXT

Super Saturday Boxing Festival fight card

Get Super Saturday Boxing Festival full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Sam Eggington vs. Dennis Hogan, 12 roundsm super welterweight – Eggington’s IBO super welterweight title

Nikita Tszyu vs. Darkon Dryden, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Sam Goodman vs. Jason Cooper, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Goodman’s WBO Oriental super bantamweight title

Darragh Foley vs. Blake Minto, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBO International super lightweight title

Cody Beekin vs. Lachlan Higgins, 6 rounds, middleweight

Ayisha Abied def. Shanell Dargan by split decision

Undercard

Jayde Mitchell def. Mark Lucas by majority decision

Ella Boot def. Zoe Putorak by unanimous decision – wins Australia super lightweight title

Amber Amelia def. Danni Mace by TKO (R1)

Louis Marsters def. Richie Fa’aoso by TKO (R2)

Tywarna Campbell def. Jessica Adams by unanimous decision (78-74, 80-72, 79-73) – wins Australian women’s super featherweight title

Antonio Talivaa def. George Peterson by split decision (39-37, 37-39, 40-36)

Sarah Watt def. Ashleigh Sims by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45, 48-47)

Non-televised

David Light def. Vikas Singh by KO (R2)

Bailey Mannix def. Dan Murray by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 58-56)

Jack Tresidder def. Daniel Harwood by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

Brianna Harrison def. Tylisha Turner by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Jason Fawcett def. Jayden Riddle by majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37)

Bryce Jones def. Hector Tapueluelu by TKO (R3)