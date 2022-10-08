No Limit: Super Saturday Boxing Festival airs live stream from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW on Saturday, October 8. The fight card features a series of bouts with the Australian and international boxers squaring off inside the ring. Fans can watch the event on Kayo.
In the twelve-round main event Sam Eggington (32-7, 18 KOs) of the UK defends his IBO super welterweight belt against Ireland-native Australia-based former two-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan (30-4-1, 7 KOs). The co-main event is a six-round super welterweight battle between Nikita Tszyu (3-0, 2 KOs) and fellow-unbeaten Australian Darkon Dryden (4-0, 4 KOs).
Also on the card undefeated Australian Sam Goodman (12-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against his compatriot Jason Cooper (17-3-1, 7 KOs). As well, Darragh Foley (20-4-1, 9 KOs) and Blake Minto (14-3-2, 3 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder with a vacant IBO International super lightweight title on the line and Cody Beekin (3-1, 2 KOs) meets Lachlan Higgins (8-5-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Shanell Dargan (1-0-1) takes on Ayisha Abied (1-5) in a five-rounder at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Super Saturday Boxing Festival
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Saturday, October 8
Time: 7 pm AEDT / 6 pm AEST / 6:30 pm ACDT / 5:30 pm ACST / 4 pm AWST / 3 pm CXT
Prelims: 4 pm AEDT / 3 pm AEST / 3:30 pm ACDT / 2:30 pm ACST / 1 pm AWST / 12 pm CXT
Super Saturday Boxing Festival fight card
Get Super Saturday Boxing Festival full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Sam Eggington vs. Dennis Hogan, 12 roundsm super welterweight – Eggington’s IBO super welterweight title
- Nikita Tszyu vs. Darkon Dryden, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Sam Goodman vs. Jason Cooper, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Goodman’s WBO Oriental super bantamweight title
- Darragh Foley vs. Blake Minto, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBO International super lightweight title
- Cody Beekin vs. Lachlan Higgins, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Ayisha Abied def. Shanell Dargan by split decision
Undercard
- Jayde Mitchell def. Mark Lucas by majority decision
- Ella Boot def. Zoe Putorak by unanimous decision – wins Australia super lightweight title
- Amber Amelia def. Danni Mace by TKO (R1)
- Louis Marsters def. Richie Fa’aoso by TKO (R2)
- Tywarna Campbell def. Jessica Adams by unanimous decision (78-74, 80-72, 79-73) – wins Australian women’s super featherweight title
- Antonio Talivaa def. George Peterson by split decision (39-37, 37-39, 40-36)
- Sarah Watt def. Ashleigh Sims by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45, 48-47)
Non-televised
- David Light def. Vikas Singh by KO (R2)
- Bailey Mannix def. Dan Murray by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 58-56)
- Jack Tresidder def. Daniel Harwood by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)
- Brianna Harrison def. Tylisha Turner by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
- Jason Fawcett def. Jayden Riddle by majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37)
- Bryce Jones def. Hector Tapueluelu by TKO (R3)