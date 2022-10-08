Search
Boxing

Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo free live stream of prelims (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Showtime Championship Boxing

The three-fight Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo undercard airs live stream from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8 leading to the main card live on Showtime. Among the bouts, Egidijus Kavaliauskas (22-2-1, 18 KOs) of Lithuania squares off against Mykal Fox (22-3, 5 KOs) of the US in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Edward Vazquez (12-1, 3 KOs) of the US takes on Viktor Slavinskyi (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Naomi Arellano Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico faces Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs) – the younger sister of Sebastian Fundora – in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

The start time is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT. Live stream is available up top (US only).

Boxing fans outside the United States can watch Fundora vs Ocampo live on Showtime via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, from practically anywhere.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097