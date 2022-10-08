The three-fight Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo undercard airs live stream from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8 leading to the main card live on Showtime. Among the bouts, Egidijus Kavaliauskas (22-2-1, 18 KOs) of Lithuania squares off against Mykal Fox (22-3, 5 KOs) of the US in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Edward Vazquez (12-1, 3 KOs) of the US takes on Viktor Slavinskyi (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Naomi Arellano Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico faces Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs) – the younger sister of Sebastian Fundora – in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

The start time is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT. Live stream is available up top (US only).

Boxing fans outside the United States can watch Fundora vs Ocampo live on Showtime via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, from practically anywhere.