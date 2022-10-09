Carlos Adames of Dominican Republic was on top when he faced Juan Macias Montiel of Mexico at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8. The pair squared off in the co-main event on Fundora vs Ocampo card live on Showtime.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 9.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout didn’t go the distance. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 37 seconds into the third round after Adames delivered a barrage of heavy blows.

"I hope the big ones have the courage to face me now."



Carlos Adames has his eyes set on the best in the division ??#AdamesMontiel @CarlosA20445906 pic.twitter.com/GNNJk3i4jD — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 9, 2022

With the victory Carlos Adames improved to 22-1, 17 KOs and took an interim WBC middleweight title. Post-fight he said he wanted to face all the champions in the division, including reigning WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

Juan Macias Montiel dropped to 23-6-2, 23 KOs.

Get Fundora vs Ocampo full fight card results.