Edward Vazquez takes split decision against Viktor Slavinskyi (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Fundora vs Ocampo

American Edward Vazquez (13-1, 3 KOs) handed Viktor Slavinskyi (13-2-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine his second defeat in a row when the pair squared off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8. The bout was featured on the undercard leading Fundora vs Ocampo main card live on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 9.

After eight rounds of a featherweight battle the judges’ decision split. One judge scored the fight 78-74 in favor of Slavinskyi, while two other judges had it 79-73 and 77-75 for Vazquez.

Get Fundora vs Ocampo full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

