Egidijus Kavaliauskas knocks Mykal Fox down, wins by decision (video)

Egidijus Kavaliauskas came out victorious when he faced fellow veteran welterweight contender Mykal Fox at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8. The bout headlined Fundora vs Ocampo undercard leading to the main card live stream on Showtime.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 9.
After ten rounds of action the scores were 98-89, 98-90 and 100-88, all in favor of “Mean Machine”, who on the way to a unanimous decision several times dropped his opponent to the canvas. With the victory Egidijus Kavaliauskas improved to 23-2-1, 18 KOs. Fox dropped to 22-4, 5 KOs.
