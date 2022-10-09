IBF junior bantamweight champion Fernando Martinez retained his strap when he faced former champion Jerwin Ancajas in an immediate rematch at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8. The bout kicked off Fundora vs Ocampo telecast live stream on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 9.

Martinez of Argentina dethroned Ancajas of Philippines in their first in February by unanimous decision. The scheduled for twelve rounds rematch also went the full distance. The scores were 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109, all in favor of the current champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision Fernando Martinez remained undefeated, improved to 15-0, 8 KOs and made the first successful defense of his belt. Jerwin Ancajas dropped to 32-3-2, 22 KOs, recorded the second defeat in a row and failed his attempt to reclaim the title.

