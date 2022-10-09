Fundora vs Ocampo post-fight press conference (video)

Advertisements

The post-fight Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo press conference follows their championship bout live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday October 8, which makes it Sunday October 9 in Australia. Video is available up top.

