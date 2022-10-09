Coachella’s Gabriela Fundora came out on top when she faced Naomi Arellano Reyes of Mexico at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, October 8. The bout was featured on the undercard leading to the main card topped by Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo live on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 9.

The scheduled for ten rounds flyweight bout went the full distance. Two judges scored the fight 99-91 and one judge had it 98-92, all in favor of Fundora.

With the victory by unanimous decision Gabriela Fundora – the younger sister of Sebastian Fundora, who headlines the event – remained unbeaten, improved to 9-0, 4 KOs and earned the vacant WBC Latino flyweight title. Naomi Arellano Reyes dropped to 9-2, 5 KOs, which snapped her five-win streak.

