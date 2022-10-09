K-1 legends Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem squared off for the third and final time on Saturday, October 8. The pair battled it out in the headliner of GLORY Collision 4 live from GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands.

Overeem won their first fight back in December 2008 by knockout in the opening round. Hari was on top a year later, stopping his opponent also in Round 1. The scheduled for three rounds trilogy fight went the distance.

All five judges scored the first round for Hari. In the second round Hari opened up, got a low blow, Overeem landed an uppercut, Hari’s glove touched the canvas, no eight-count followed. The third and final round saw “The Demolition Man” flooring his old rival twice – half way through the round and on the last minute. “The Bad Boy” did get back on his feet and fought back. In the end the scores were 29-26 and 28-27×4.

Overeem lands uppercut, Hari’s glove touches the canvas in Round 2

Overeem drops Hari down twice in Round 3

Increíble R3 entre Hari y Overeem que le da el combate al holandés, tremendo!!! #COLLISION4 pic.twitter.com/fCjFd0VAAE — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) October 8, 2022

With the victory by unanimous decision Alistair Overeem made a successful return to kickboxing, after he concluded his run in the UFC. In his following fight he is expected to face reigning GLORY heavyweight Rico Verhoeven.

“Rico is not here to defend his belt, so I am the GLORY champion,” Overeem said post-fight.

“I wasn’t here. I’m right here,” Verhoeven responded. “If you’re going to [fight with me like this] you aren’t even going to last two rounds.”

Overeem responded: “He knows in a street fight I would annihilate this man.”

Badr Hari hasn’t tasted victory since August 2015. Post-fight he said he was considering retirement.

Get GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem full fight card results.