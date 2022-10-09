Coachella’s unbeaten interim WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) and former world title challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico square off in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live on Showtime. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9.

In the twelve-round co-main event Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) of Dominican Republic and Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs) of Mexico contest for the interim WBC middleweight title. In the twelve-round telecast opener Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in the rematch against Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs) of Philippines.

Among the prelims, Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs), the younger sister of Sebastian Fundora, goes up against Mexico’s Naomi Arellano Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at flyweight. Also on the card, Viktor Slavinskyi (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine and Edward Vazquez (12-1, 3 KOs) of the US meet in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Brandyn Lynch (11-1-1, 8 KOs) of the US tales on Roque Agustin Junco (11-12-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

Boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN and live stream Fundora vs Ocampo from practically anywhere.

Fundora vs Ocampo fight card

Get Fundora vs Ocampo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title

Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel, 12 rounds, middleweight – vacant interim WBC middleweight title

Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – Martinez’s IBF junior bantamweight title

Preliminary Card

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox, 10 rounds, welterweight

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Edward Vazquez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Arellano Reyes, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Eumir Marcial vs. Steven Pichardo, 4 rounds, middleweight

Justin Cardona vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Edgar Valenzuela, 6 rounds, middleweight

Brandyn Lynch vs. Roque Agustin Junco, 8 rounds, super welterweight