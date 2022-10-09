Search
Fundora vs Ocampo results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo results live from Carson, CA
Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo weigh-in | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo headlines at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Coachella’s unbeaten interim WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) and former world title challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico square off in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live on Showtime. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9.

In the twelve-round co-main event Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) of Dominican Republic and Juan Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs) of Mexico contest for the interim WBC middleweight title. In the twelve-round telecast opener Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in the rematch against Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs) of Philippines.

Among the prelims, Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs), the younger sister of Sebastian Fundora, goes up against Mexico’s Naomi Arellano Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at flyweight. Also on the card, Viktor Slavinskyi (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine and Edward Vazquez (12-1, 3 KOs) of the US meet in an eight-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Brandyn Lynch (11-1-1, 8 KOs) of the US tales on Roque Agustin Junco (11-12-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, October 8
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

Boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fundora vs Ocampo from practically anywhere.

Fundora vs Ocampo fight card

Get Fundora vs Ocampo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title
  • Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel, 12 rounds, middleweight – vacant interim WBC middleweight title
  • Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – Martinez’s IBF junior bantamweight title

Sebastian Fundora: I can guarantee the fans get their money’s worth

Preliminary Card

  • Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Edward Vazquez, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Arellano Reyes, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Eumir Marcial vs. Steven Pichardo, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Justin Cardona vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Edgar Valenzuela, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Brandyn Lynch vs. Roque Agustin Junco, 8 rounds, super welterweight
