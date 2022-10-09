Sebastian Fundora and Carlos Ocampo squared off in at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, October 8. The contest featured Coachella’s unbeaten interim WBC super welterweight champion up against former world title challenger of Mexico. The pair battled it out in the main event live on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 9.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went the full distance. In the end on judge scored the fight 117-111, another judged had it 118-110 and the third judge gave it 119-109, all in favor of “The Towering Inferno”.

With the victory by unanimous decision Sebastian Fundora remained undefeated, improved to 20-0-1, 13 KOs and retained his belt. Carlos Ocampo dropped to 34-2, 22 KOs and suffered the first defeat since June 2018 when he was KO’d by Errol Spence Jr. in his bid to become the IBF welterweight champion.

Check out Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo full fight video highlights below.

Fundora vs Ocampo full fight video highlights

Carlos Ocampo makes his ring walk.

Carlos Ocampo is all business as he tries to push his winning streak to lucky #13 ?#FundoraOcampo pic.twitter.com/9IQXl3B1Xl — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 9, 2022

Here comes Sebastian Fundora.

.@SebastianFundo1 heads to the ring looking to pick up his family's 2nd win of the night ?#FundoraOcampo starts NOW on @Showtime. @GabrielaFundor3 pic.twitter.com/AAhJjU1KZv — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 9, 2022

Flying fists.

Verdict.

Calm, cool, calculated ?@SebastianFundo1 secures the UD win over a game Ocampo to stay unbeaten.#FundoraOcampo pic.twitter.com/wlte1SOZto — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 9, 2022

