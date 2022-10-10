Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) and Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, October 15. The contest features former WBC heavyweight champion up against top-rated contender. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC world title eliminator live on pay-per-view. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16.

The twelve-round co-main event pits former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) and former two-time WBC champion Anthony Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs). The pair meets in the WBC 168-pound world title eliminator.

Also on the PPV card undefeated Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs) goes up against Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KOs) and Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KOs) meet in a twelve-round rematch.

Among the Wilder vs Helenius undercard bouts, Vito Mielnicki Jr (12-1, 8 KOs) takes on Limberth Ponce (19-5, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight, unbeaten Michel Rivera (23-0, 14) faces Jerry Perez (14-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight and Gurgen Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KOs) duels Michael Polite Coffie (13-2, 10) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Wilder vs Helenius tickets

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY are on sale.

Wilder vs Helenius tickets can be purchased through StubHub, Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius

Boxing fans can watch Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, October 15. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately midnight / nine pm PT.

Boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Wilder vs Helenius from practically anywhere.

Wilder vs Helenius Australia date and time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 16. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Wilder vs Helenius fight card

The current Wilder vs Helenius lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, 10 rounds heavyweight – WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Limberth Ponce, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Travon Marshall vs. Angel Ruiz Astorga, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Geovany Bruzon vs. James Evans, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Jeremy Adorno, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Keeshawn Williams vs. Kelvin King, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Miguel Roman vs. Jose Negrete, 4 rounds, super bantamweight