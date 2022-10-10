Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr square off in the rematch on Sunday, October 16 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC. The contest pits the newly-crowned undisputed lightweight champion of the US up against Australia’s former unified titleholder. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in the United States is Saturday, October 15.

Haney won their first fight in June by unanimous decision. With the victory he lifted the undisputed 135-pound crown. The rematch is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the ten-round co-main event two-time world title challenger Jason Moloney (24-2, 19 KOs) of Australia faces Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46 KOs) of Thailand in the final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight title. Also on the card, former world champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs), Jason’s twin brother, and Dominican contender Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title.

Among other Haney vs Kambosos 2 undercard bouts, Cherneka Johnson (14-1, 6 KOs) defends her IBF super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against Susie Ramadan (29-3, 12 KOs). In addition, Hemi Ahio (19-0, 14 KOs) meets Faiga Opelu (14-3-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight and Lorenzo Simpson (11-0, 7 KOs) takes on Marcus Heywood (6-4-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Haney vs Kambosos 2 tickets

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 tickets to witness all the action at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC on Sunday, October 16 are on sale.

Haney vs Kambosos 2 tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

How to watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 16. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1:30 pm AEDT.

How to watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, October 15. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

How to watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 in other countries

Boxing fans in other selected markets can watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 live stream on FITE. The respective date and start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Haney vs Kambosos 2 from practically anywhere.

Haney vs Kambosos 2 fight card

The finalized Haney vs Kambosos 2 fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s undisputed lightweight title

Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha, 12 rounds, bantamweight – final eliminator for WBC bantamweight title

Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez, 10 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title

Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Johnson’s IBF super bantamweight title

Hemi Ahio vs. Faiga Opelu, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Marcus Heywood, 8 rounds, middleweight

Amari Jones vs. Tej Pratap Singh, 6 rounds, super welterweight

John Mannu vs. Adrian Sosa, 6 rounds, super lightweight

David Nyika vs. Titi Motusaga, 6 rounds, cruiserweight