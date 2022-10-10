Liam Paro (22-0 13 KOs) and Brock Jarvis (20-0 18 KOs) square off at South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, QLD on Saturday, October 15. The pair meets in a twelve-round headline-bout with the WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title on the line. The event, billed as “The Battle of Brisbane”, airs live stream on DAZN, marking a debut of Matchroom Boxing in Australia.

Among Paro vs Jarvis undercard bouts, Skye Nicolson (4-0) and Krystina Jacobs (6-3) battle it out for the vacant Commonwealth featherweight strap. As well, undefeated heavyweight Demsey McKean (21-0, 13 KOs) and Patrick Korte (18-1-1, 15 KOs) contest for the vacant IBF Intercontinental strap. Also on the card, Cesar Mateo Tapia (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Oceania super middleweight title against Abdoulaye Mayweather (7-0, 5 KOs). In addition, Rocky Ogden (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Ben Cameron Hands (3-0, 1 KOs) for the Australian super featherweight belt. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis

Boxing fans can watch Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 15. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEDT in Australia, which makes it 4 am ET / 1 am PT in the United States and 9 am BST in the United Kingdom.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm AEDT in Australia, 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the US and 12:30 pm BST in the UK.

Paro vs Jarvis Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for Paro vs Jarvis Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Brisbane, QLD can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, October 12

Paro vs Jarvis public workout is on Wednesday, October 12 at South Bank Promenade. The start time is 3 pm.

Thursday, October 13

The final Paro vs Jarvis pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, October 13 at The Princess Theatre. The press conference start time is 1 pm.

Friday, October 14

Paro vs Jarvis public weigh-in is on Friday, October 14 at Hotel Courtyard, Treasury Casino. The weigh-in start time is 1 pm.

Saturday, October 15

Paro vs Jarvis fight date is Saturday, October 15. The location is South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, QLD. Doors open 4 pm.

Paro vs Jarvis fight card

The current Paro vs Jarvis fight card can be found below.

Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title

Skye Nicolson vs. Krystina Jacobs, 8 rounds, featherweight – Commonwealth featherweight title

Demsey McKean vs. Patrick Korte, 10 rounds, heavyweight – IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title

Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Abdoulaye Mayweather, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Tapia’s WBA Oceania super middleweight title

Rocky Ogden vs. Ben Cameron Hands, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Australian super featherweight title

Jalen Tait vs. Rhys Evans, 8 rounds, lightweight

Dylan Biggs vs. Mirko Pizzi, 8 rounds, super welterweight