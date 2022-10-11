Jay Swingler and Cherdleys square off in the main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 15. The contest headlines the second edition of “MF & DAZN: X Series” featuring British YouTuber up against American actor and YouTuber. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16.

In the co-main event heavy-hitting dangerman of crossover boxing Sulieman “Slim” Albaher faces world champion BMX rider Ryan Taylor. Also on the card Joel Morris aka “JMX” takes on Ginty, Tom Zanetti meets Jayden King and Astrid Wett goes up against Keeley. In addition, Ashley Tebi duels Anthony Taylor and Halal Ham battles DTG. The full lineup can be found below.

Swingler vs Cherdleys tickets

Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 15 at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England are on sale.

Swingler vs Cherdleys tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys

Boxing fans can watch Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 15. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:50 pm BST and 4:50 pm ET / 1:50 pm PT, respectively.

The date when Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys airs live stream on DAZN in Australia is Sunday, October 16. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:50 am AEDT.

Swingler vs Cherdleys Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for Swingler vs Cherdleys Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Sheffield, England and live streamed on DAZN and YouTube can be found below. Date and time are local.

Thursday, October 13

The final Swingler vs Cherdleys pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, October 13. The press conference start time is 1 pm.

Friday, October 14

The official Swingler vs Cherdleys weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, October 14. The weigh-in start time is 5 pm.

Saturday, October 15

Swingler vs Cherdleys fight date is Saturday, October 15. Countdown Show starts at 5 pm. Fight Night begins at 7 pm.

Swingler vs Cherdleys fight card

The current Swingler vs Cherdleys fight card can be found below.

Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys

Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor

Joel Morris (JMX) vs. Ginty

Tom Zanetti vs. Jayden King

Astrid Wett vs. Keeley

Ashley Tebi vs. Anthony Taylor

Halal Ham vs. DTG