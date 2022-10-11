Search
Boxing

Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys date, time, tickets, where to watch, Fight Week, full fight card

FIGHTMAG

MF & DAZN: X Series 002

Jay Swingler and Cherdleys square off in the main event at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 15. The contest headlines the second edition of “MF & DAZN: X Series” featuring British YouTuber up against American actor and YouTuber. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16.

Advertisements

In the co-main event heavy-hitting dangerman of crossover boxing Sulieman “Slim” Albaher faces world champion BMX rider Ryan Taylor. Also on the card Joel Morris aka “JMX” takes on Ginty, Tom Zanetti meets Jayden King and Astrid Wett goes up against Keeley. In addition, Ashley Tebi duels Anthony Taylor and Halal Ham battles DTG. The full lineup can be found below.

Swingler vs Cherdleys tickets

Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 15 at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England are on sale.

Swingler vs Cherdleys tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys

Boxing fans can watch Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 15. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:50 pm BST and 4:50 pm ET / 1:50 pm PT, respectively.

The date when Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys airs live stream on DAZN in Australia is Sunday, October 16. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:50 am AEDT.

Swingler vs Cherdleys Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for Swingler vs Cherdleys Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Sheffield, England and live streamed on DAZN and YouTube can be found below. Date and time are local.

Thursday, October 13
The final Swingler vs Cherdleys pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, October 13. The press conference start time is 1 pm.

Friday, October 14
The official Swingler vs Cherdleys weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, October 14. The weigh-in start time is 5 pm.

Saturday, October 15
Swingler vs Cherdleys fight date is Saturday, October 15. Countdown Show starts at 5 pm. Fight Night begins at 7 pm.

Swingler vs Cherdleys fight card

The current Swingler vs Cherdleys fight card can be found below.

  • Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys
  • Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor
  • Joel Morris (JMX) vs. Ginty
  • Tom Zanetti vs. Jayden King
  • Astrid Wett vs. Keeley
  • Ashley Tebi vs. Anthony Taylor
  • Halal Ham vs. DTG
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097