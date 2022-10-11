Quintin Sumpter (5-0, 3 KOs) of Pittsfield, Massachusetts has been preparing a long time for his expected breakout fight on October 29 against fellow-unbeaten Jeremiah “Dream Land” Milton (6-0, 5 KOs). While not yet officially announced by the promotion, a six-round heavyweight bout reportedly joins the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Sumpter was originally slated to fight Milton this past August 6th on the Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. PPV card at Madison Square Garden in New York, but the entire card was canceled. Sumpter may still be fighting Milton, however, he’ll be traveling to Arizona instead of the Big Apple.

Quintin Sumpter: I’ve been fighting giants at training camp

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Sumpter moved away in 2006 to attend college.

“It was very frustrating,” Sumpter admitted regarding the Aug. 6th cancellation. “I got ready to fight and sacrificed a lot, but I’m back on track. I’m disappointed to not be fighting at Madison Square Garden, but I’ve never been to Arizona. It’s still a big fight.”

The 6′ 0″, 220-pound Sumpter will be giving away 4-inches and 10-pounds to Milton, who was a defensive end on Northeastern State University’s football team. Sumpter, though, doesn’t feel that he’s at a size disadvantage against Milton.

“He’s big and strong,” Sumpter commented, “but I’ve been fighting giants at training camp. One guy was 6′ 9”, 300 pounds. I’ll be there (vs. Milton). I’ve trained 8 weeks total for this fight.

“People know me in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Winning this fight will open a lot more eyes for me in boxing.”

“Quintin has done everything right from the onset of his pro career,” Sumpter’s promoter Chris Traietti (Granite Chin Promotions) added. “He is one of those guys that ‘gets it.’ He turned professional at an older age, so he knew right away that we have to move at a rapid but not reckless pace. He took on undefeated Tim Hatfield, then the rugged Tracey Johnson, all within his first 5 fights.”

“Now for his sixth fight, he is going on the road to fight another undefeated prospect, who I’m confident won’t be undefeated after October 29th. Winning this fight puts ‘Q’ on the ‘national prospect’ stage. The larger promoters will be taking a close look at him. I am never one to put the cart before the horse, so we will see what his options are after the 29th, and we will make the best decision for the next step in his career.”

Among the previously announced Paul vs Silva undercard bouts, Le’Veon Bell takes on Uriah Hall, Ashton Sylve faces Braulio Rodriguez and Chris Avila meets Mikhail Varshavski.