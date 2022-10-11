Old rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall square off in main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, October 15. The long-awaited contest features the unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion of the US up against the current WBO titleholder of the UK. The pair battles it out for the undisputed middleweight title. In addition the “Elizabethan Belt” belt is on the line. The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The fight was initially scheduled for September 10, but was postponed by the British Boxing Board of Control due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The date when Shields vs Marshall airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16.

Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) met as amateurs at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Championships in Qinhuangdao, China. Marshall edged Shields by decision.

The co-main event is a ten-round junior lightweight championship unification between reigning WBO and IBF champion Mikaela Mayer and WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs). Also on the card Lauren Price (1-0) takes on Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight, Karriss Artingstall (1-0) meets Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight and Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Milena Koleva (10-14-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Shields vs Marshall tickets

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 15 at The O2 Arena in London, England are on sale.

Shields vs Marshall tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, October 15. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm BST and 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT, respectively.

The date and time when Shields vs Marshall airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16 at 5 am AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8:30 am AEDT.

Shields vs Marshall live stream in other selected countries is available on FITE. The respective schedule can be found on the event broadcast page.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Shields vs Marshall from practically anywhere.

Shields vs Marshall Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for Shields vs Marshall Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in London, England can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, October 12

Shields vs Marshall ‘Grand Arrivals’ is on Wednesday, October 12 at Toca Social at The O2. Media arrivals by 4 pm.

Thursday, October 13

The final Shields vs Marshall pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, October 13 at Genesis Cinema. Media arrivals by 12 pm.

Friday, October 14

Shields vs Marshall weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, October 14 at Genesis Cinema. Media arrivals by 12 pm.

Shields vs Marshall fight card

The current Shields vs Marshall fight card can be found below.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, 10 rounds, middleweight – undisputed middleweight title, Shields’ WBC, WBA, IBF titles, Marshall’s WBO title

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO and IBF titles, Baumgardner’s WBC title

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik, 6 rounds, welterweight

Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov, 6 rounds, featherweight

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero, 6 rounds, featherweight

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, flyweight

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly, 6 rounds, super bantamweight