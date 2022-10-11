UFC Vegas 62 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 15, which makes it Sunday October 16 in Australia. The main event is a five-round women’s flyweight battle between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo.

Alexa Grasso (14-3) won three bouts in a row. In her previous outing in March at UFC Columbus, No. 5-ranked contender from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico submitted Joanne Wood in the first round. Prior to that she scored a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Maycee Barber and Ji Yeon Kim.

Viviane Araujo (11-3) won her previous bout in May by unanimous decision against Andrea Lee. Before that No. 6-ranked contender from Ceilandia, Brazil dropped a unanimous decision against Katlyn Chookagian and defeated Roxanne Modafferi and Montana De La Rosa also by UD.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs Araujo live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Cub Swanson of Palm Springs, CA and Jonathan Martinez of Los Angeles, CA square off at bantamweight. Swanson (28-12) is looking for his second straight victory. Martinez (16-4) is riding the three-win streak.

Among other UFC Vegas 62 main card bouts Askar Askarov (14-1-1) faces Brandon Royval 14-6) at flyweight, Jordan Wright (12-3) takes on Dusko Todorovic (11-3) at middleweight and Misha Cirkunov (15-8) meets Alonzo Menifield (12-3) at light heavyweight.

The preliminary card features a pair of bantamweight bouts, as Mana Martinez (9-3) goes up against Brandon Davis 914-9) and Raphael Assuncao (27-9) duels Victor Henry (22-5). As well, Nick Maximov (8-1) squares off against Jacob Malkoun (6-2) at middleweight and Joanderson Brito (13-3) takes on Lucas Alexander (7-2) at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo card

The current UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs Araujo fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval

Jordan Wright vs. Dusko Todorovic

Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary Card

Leomana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis

Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry

Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun

Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander

Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes

Tatsuro Taira vs. C.J. Vergara

Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez