UFC Vegas 62 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 15, which makes it Sunday October 16 in Australia. The main event is a five-round women’s flyweight battle between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo.
Alexa Grasso (14-3) won three bouts in a row. In her previous outing in March at UFC Columbus, No. 5-ranked contender from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico submitted Joanne Wood in the first round. Prior to that she scored a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Maycee Barber and Ji Yeon Kim.
Viviane Araujo (11-3) won her previous bout in May by unanimous decision against Andrea Lee. Before that No. 6-ranked contender from Ceilandia, Brazil dropped a unanimous decision against Katlyn Chookagian and defeated Roxanne Modafferi and Montana De La Rosa also by UD.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs Araujo live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.
In the co-main event Cub Swanson of Palm Springs, CA and Jonathan Martinez of Los Angeles, CA square off at bantamweight. Swanson (28-12) is looking for his second straight victory. Martinez (16-4) is riding the three-win streak.
Among other UFC Vegas 62 main card bouts Askar Askarov (14-1-1) faces Brandon Royval 14-6) at flyweight, Jordan Wright (12-3) takes on Dusko Todorovic (11-3) at middleweight and Misha Cirkunov (15-8) meets Alonzo Menifield (12-3) at light heavyweight.
The preliminary card features a pair of bantamweight bouts, as Mana Martinez (9-3) goes up against Brandon Davis 914-9) and Raphael Assuncao (27-9) duels Victor Henry (22-5). As well, Nick Maximov (8-1) squares off against Jacob Malkoun (6-2) at middleweight and Joanderson Brito (13-3) takes on Lucas Alexander (7-2) at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo card
The current UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs Araujo fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo
- Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval
- Jordan Wright vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield
Preliminary Card
- Leomana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis
- Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry
- Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun
- Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes
- Tatsuro Taira vs. C.J. Vergara
- Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez