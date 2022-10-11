Search
Zurdo Ramirez media workout ahead of Dmitry Bivol fight (video)

FIGHTMAG
Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez challenges Dmitry Bivol for WBA light heavyweight title live from Abu Dhabi, UAE

Undefeated Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) challenges unbeaten champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) for his WBA light heavyweight title live stream on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the event, former WBO super middleweight champion hosts a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in Los Angeles.

At a special media workout “Zurdo” Ramirez shows off his skills and discusses his upcoming 12-round world championship fight. Video is available up top.

Get Bivol vs Ramirez full fight card.

