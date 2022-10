Unbeaten Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday, October 15. Kicking off the Fight Week schedule of events, the fighters host a public workout.

Also partaking in the workout some of other fighters battling it out on the night, including Skye Nicolson, Demsey McKean and more. Video is available up top.

