Reggie Barnett Jr vs Geane Herrera tops BKFC 32 Orlando

Bare Knuckle Fight Championship announced its return to Orlando, Florida with BKFC 32 taking place at Caribe Royale Orlando on Saturday, November 5. In the main event live on pay-per-view top-ranked bantamweight Reggie Barnett Jr. (7-2, 2 KOs) of Virginia Beach, VA takes on Geane Herrera (1-0, 1 KO) of Tampa, FL.

“We’re very excited to return to the Caribe Royale Orlando with this exceptional event,” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. “The fans in Florida have been incredibly supportive for the last four years and we’re expecting another sellout for BKFC-32.”

No. 5-ranked on the BKFC pound-for-pound list and two-time title challenger Barnett is back in the ring following his victory over previously undefeated Jarod Grant at BKFC Tampa 2 in July. He made his BKFC debut at the promotion’s first event in June 2018. Barnett’s two losses have come in fights against current champion Johnny Bedford.

No. 2-ranked flyweight Herrera made his BKFC debut with a second-round KO of Abdiel Velazquez in July 2021. Prior to entering the squared circle he compiled an MMA record of 10-3 including four fights in the UFC.

In the co-main event Jared Warren (4-2, 3 KOs) of Florida takes on Jay Jackson, (2-1, 2 KOs), of Bay City, Michigan at middleweight. Warren was in action in July when he scored a unanimous decision against John Michael Escoboza. Jackson fought in May when he stopped Terry Janoski in Round 3.

Also on the card, Bobby Taylor (4-1, 3 KO’s) of Middleton, TN goes up against Gabriel Freyre of Proctorville, OH at lightweight. Taylor KO’d Arthur Walcott-Ceesa in the first round in June. Freyre makes his BKFC debut, previously earning a pair of wins in regional bare knuckle fights.

In addition, Jessica Borga of Lakeland, FL and Brooke Gilley of Wyoming, Montana make their BKFC debuts. The pair squares off at featherweight.

The current BKFC 32 Orlando: Barnett vs Herrera lineup can be found below. Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

BKFC 32 fight card

Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Geane Herrera

Jared Warren vs. Jay Jackson

Bobby Taylor vs. Gabriel Freyre

Jessica Borga vs. Brooke Gilley