Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) and top-rated Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) square off in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, October 15. The twelve-round contest headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view. The full non-PPV lineup of action has been announced today. On the top of prelims live on FS2, Vito Mielnicki Jr makes his return to action against Limberth Ponce in an 8/10-round battle at super welterweight.

The telecast also features unbeaten contender Michel Rivera up against California’s Jerry Perez in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, undefeated Gurgen Hovhannisyan takes on Bronx-native Michael Coffie in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Limberth Ponce

Representing Roseland, New Jersey, Mielnicki (12-1, 8 KOs) returns to fight at Barclays Center for the second-straight fight after stopping Jimmy Williams in six-rounds in July. The 20-year-old will look to add a third victory to his 2022 record, after kicking the year off with a unanimous decision over Dan Karpency in April. Mielnicki first turned heads during his exceptional amateur career where he compiled a 147-22 record and was named the Most Outstanding Boxer of the 2011 Junior National Golden Gloves, amongst many accolades before turning pro.

Born in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, Ponce (19-5, 11 KOs) fights out of Rock Island, Illinois throughout his pro career that dates back to 2012. The 31-year-old won eight of nine fights before dropping a December 2021 bout against unbeaten Joey Spencer. Most recently, Ponce scored a unanimous decision over Ramiro Hernandez in May.

Michel Rivera vs Jerry Perez

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and now fighting out of Miami, Fla. Rivera (23-0, 14 KOs) burst onto the scene in 2019, making his U.S. debut with a victory over Rene Tellez Giron. The 24-year-old continued his ascent with five more victories in 2020 and 2021 including knockouts of Jon Fernandez and Anthony Mercado. Most recently Rivera dominated the previously unbeaten Joseph Adorno on his way to a unanimous decision in March.

Trained alongside four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz and his family, Pérez (14-1, 11 KOs) bounced back from an April 2021 defeat against top lightweight contender Frank Martin by knocking out Erick Lanzas Jr. in May. The 29-year-old from Oak Hills, California had put together a three-fight knockout streak heading into the Martin fight, which included a 2020 KO of then once-beaten Joshua Zuniga.

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Michael Polite Coffie

The 24-year-old Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KOs) has delivered three consecutive knockouts since turning pro in September 2021. Originally from Yerevan, Armenia, he now fights out of Los Angeles as he looks to bolster his heavyweight resume. Most recently, Hovhannisyan blasted out Jesse Bryan on his way to a second round knockout in May.

Coffie (13-2, 10 KOs) hopes to continue his climb back to contention after back-to-back defeats to Jonny Rice in July 2021 and January of this year. A Marine Corps veteran who picked up boxing after returning from overseas, Coffie quickly impressed in amateur tournaments enough to earn sparring assignments with Deontay Wilder and Adam Kownacki. He was born in the Bronx, but now trains in Orlando, Florida and most recently knocked out Fulgencio Zuniga in July.

In other undercard action

The non-televised undercard lineup will include unbeaten super bantamweight prospects Michael Angeletti (6-0, 5 KOs) and Jeremy Adorno (7-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round showdown, and welterweight prospect Keeshawn Williams (9-1-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round matchup against Julio Rosa (5-1, 2 KOs).

As well, Cuban heavyweight Geovany Bruzón (7-1, 6 KOs) battles the unbeaten James Evans Jr. (4-0-1, 6 KOs) in a four/six-round bout and unbeaten super bantamweight prospect Miguel Román (2-0) taking on fellow unbeaten Jose Negrete (2-0, 2 KOs).

Wilder vs Helenius fight card

The full Wilder vs Helenius lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, 10 rounds heavyweight – WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Limberth Ponce, 8/10 rounds, super welterweight

Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Michael Angeletti vs. Jeremy Adorno, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Keeshawn Williams vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Geovany Bruzon vs. James Evans, 4/6 rounds, heavyweight

Miguel Roman vs. Jose Negrete, 4 rounds, super bantamweight