Zurdo Ramirez: I expect the very best Dmitry Bivol for this fight

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) goes up against Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) for his WBA light heavyweight title on Saturday, November 5 live on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ahead of the event, undefeated former WBO super middleweight champion hosted a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in Los Angeles.

With a fired up Mexican band setting up a festive tone, media and boxing fans alike rallied together for a special event. “Zurdo” Ramirez showed off his skills and discussed his upcoming world championship bout.

Check out below what Ramirez and Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotion,s Oscar De La Hoya had to say.

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, undefeated, former WBO super middleweight world champion

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez | Golden Boy Promotions

“Camp has been going very well. I am happy to be here, I am happy to be doing this. Man, this is just exciting.

“I am taking back the belt on November 5! I am very proud to not only represent Mazatlán, Sinaloa, but all of Mexico and all Latinos. I can’t wait to prove to everyone and to myself that I can do this. Bivol is a tough guy. He’s a really good challenge. But, I am going to avenge the Mexican population since he beat Canelo.

“When I heard the fight would be in Abu Dhabi, I thought ‘Wow, that’s cool – I have never been there before.’ After the press conference, I was blown away and I am even more excited to fight there.

“I expect the very best Dmitry Bivol for this fight. I expect this to be an exciting fight. It will be a war.”

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions

“This fight was forced on Bivol. Zurdo always wanted to fight for the world title, he wanted to fight the very best. We did our job as a promoter to make this fight happen. We forced this fight to happen through the WBA, through the rankings.

“We established Zurdo as the number one contender. He’s fought back-to-back eliminators, so he deserved this shot. We did a very good job in positioning Zurdo, and now it’s Zurdo’s job to bring the belt back.

“The fact that he [Zurdo] has that killer instinct, and that he wants this so bad, you can see it oozing from out of his eyes. He’s piercing through everything. He wants that big prize against Bivol. Zurdo is calm, cool, and collected – and that’s what you want from a fighter stepping up in competition against someone like Bivol.”

