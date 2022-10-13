Search
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Shields vs Marshall: The long-awaited undisputed middleweight title fight at The O2 Arena in London

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion Claressa Shields squares off against current WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall in the long-awaited main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday October 15, which makes it Sunday October 16 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Shields vs Marshall start time, how to watch, undercard

Shields vs Marshall tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Other boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other selected countries.

The ten-round co-main event is a junior lightweight championship unification between WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) and reigning WBO and IBF champion Mikaela Mayer. Also on the card, Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) meets Lauren Price (1-0) in a six-rounder at welterweight, Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KOs) faces Karriss Artingstall (1-0) in a six-rounder at featherweight and Milena Koleva (10-14-1, 4 KOs) takes on Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Get Shields vs Marshall full fight card.

BoxingNewsVideo

Stream boxing live on DAZN

