Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Wilder vs Helenius: 12-round heavyweight world title eliminator live on pay-per-view from Brooklyn, NY

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) battles it out against top-rated contender Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) in the twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday October 15, which makes it Sunday October 16 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Wilder vs Helenius start time, how to watch, undercard

Wilder vs Helenius tickets can be purchased via StubHub, Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream on FITE. Live stream is also available on Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event is a twelve-round WBC 168-pound world title eliminator between former two-time WBC champion Anthony Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) and former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs). Also on the PPV card, Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KOs) takes on undefeated Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KOs) and Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KOs) face off in a twelve-round rematch.

Get Wilder vs Helenius full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

