Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and former unified champion George Kambosos Jr square off in the rematch on Sunday, October 16 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC. “The Dream” first came to Australia in June with one world title. He returned to the US with all the belts. While he is looking to repeat his virtuoso performance, the home crowd favorite is set to take revenge.

The date when Haney vs Kambosos 2 airs live in the US is Saturday, October 15.

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 live stream on Kayo in Australia, ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other countries.

Haney and Kambosos Jr faced off yesterday, but at today’s open workout, they were kept separate. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) received a warm reception from the local fans, who witnessed him unifying all the titles just four months earlier at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium. Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) enters the rematch as the betting underdog and hopes to recapture the magic that propelled him to a stunning title-winning effort over Teofimo Lopez last year.

Check out below what Haney and Kambosos Jr had to say.

Devin Haney

“We’ve definitely made some adjustments, learned from the first fight. Obviously, we all know he’s going to come with a different game plan. The same things that worked in the first fight may not work as good in the second fight, so we’re preparing for it all.”

“We just have to see how the fight plays out. We’re prepared to win by any means necessary, so that’s our main focus is winning. If a knockout comes, then it comes, but my main focus is winning.”

“He definitely should’ve been humbled, but at the end of the day, his head got big. It got to his head.”

“I enjoy the process, every step of it. I enjoy the whole process, and I’m excited for the press conference tomorrow and the weigh-ins.”

“He’s making up every excuse in the book. He said he wasn’t going to, but now they’re saying I was holding, it was this, it was that. Whatever you want to say, he can keep saying it. The talk doesn’t matter. I’m going to go in there and do what I’m going to do regardless. No matter what referee is in there, no matter where the fight is at, it doesn’t matter.”

George Kambosos Jr.

“I feel a lot of energy, very relaxed, very zoned in. Like I said, I’m a fighter. I’m not trying to do anything else. It’s going great, going fantastic. We’re very focused. We’re very zoned in and hungry for victory. That’s all.”

“When I went back to that dressing room [after the first fight], my mindset changed right away. I’m a challenger again. I wasn’t upset. I’m in a familiar place, and this is where I’ve been most of my career. Doubt me? No problem. I love when they doubt me. I love when they think I have no chance. That’s OK. We’ll prove them wrong once again.”

“We’ve come with a fantastic game plan, so we’re ready for whatever. If he brings whatever style, if he’s the same style, if he brings somehow an Arturo Gatti kind of style, which I doubt very highly, let’s see. Let’s see on Sunday what he tries. Man to man, let’s fight!”

“I have a smaller team. I don’t have too much of an entourage, but I got a team I’m very comfortable with. I’m taking it old school. I’m going back to what got me there.”

Among the undercard bouts Jason Moloney takes on Thailand’s Nawaphon Kaikanha in a final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight world title. His twin brother Andrew Moloney battles the Dominican contender Norbelto Jimenez for the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight belt.

