Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 final pre-fight press conference (video)

Haney defends undisputed lightweight title against Kambosos Jr in rematch in Melbourne, Australia

Newly-crowned undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney faces former unified titleholder George Kambosos Jr in the rematch at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC on Sunday October 16, which makes it Saturday October 15 in the United States. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Haney vs Kambosos 2 start time, how to watch, undercard

Haney vs Kambosos 2 tickets can be purchased via Ticketek.

Other boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo in Australia, ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other selected markets.

The ten-round co-main event is the final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight title between two-time world title challenger Jason Moloney (24-2, 19 KOs) and Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46 KOs). Also on the card, Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KOs) battles it out against former world champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs), Jason’s twin brother, for the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title.

Get Haney vs Kambosos 2 full fight card.

