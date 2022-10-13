Search
Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
MF & DAZN: X Series 002

British YouTuber Jay Swingler faces off against American actor and YouTuber Cherdleys in the main event live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday October 15, which makes it Sunday October 16 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Swingler vs Cherdleys start time, how to watch, undercard

Swingler vs Cherdleys tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

In the co-main event world champion BMX rider Ryan Taylor meets heavy-hitting dangerman of crossover boxing Sulieman “Slim” Albaher. Also on the card, Ginty goes up against Joel Morris aka “JMX”, Jayden King squares off against Tom Zanetti and Keeley takes on Astrid Wett. In addition, Anthony Taylor battles Ashley Tebi and DTG faces Halal Ham.

Get Swingler vs Cherdleys full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

