Boxing

Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Paro vs Jarvis tops Matchroom Boxing debut in Australia live from South Bank Piazza in Brisbane

Liam Paro (22-0 13 KOs) and Brock Jarvis (20-0 18 KOs) battle it out for the WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title in a twelve-round headline bout live stream on DAZN from South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, QLD on Saturday, October 15. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Paro vs Jarvis start time, how to watch, undercard

Among the Paro vs Jarvis undercard bouts, Krystina Jacobs (6-3) and Skye Nicolson (4-0) square off for the vacant Commonwealth featherweight strap. Also on the card, Patrick Korte (18-1-1, 15 KOs) faces undefeated heavyweight Demsey McKean (21-0, 13 KOs) for the vacant IBF Intercontinental strap. In addition, Cesar Mateo Tapia (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Oceania super middleweight title against Abdoulaye Mayweather (7-0, 5 KOs).

Get Paro vs Jarvis full fight card.

BoxingNewsVideo

