Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall and former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell square off in a boxing match on Saturday, October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Arizona. The scheduled for four rounds cruiserweight bout is featured on the PPV card headlined Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva.

Ahead of the event the pro boxing debutants, Hall and Bell, host a virtual pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Get Paul vs Silva full fight card.