Former world title challengers and bantamweight contenders Alexandro Santiago and Antonio Nieves square off in the rematch on Saturday, October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Arizona, just outside Phoenix. The pair meets in a 10-round 118-pound rematch of their 2016 fight. The bout is featured on the PPV card headlined by Jake Paul up against Anderson Silva.

Advertisements

Nieves, who previously faced unified junior bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, met Santiago for the first time on the “SHOBOX: The New Generation” series in August 2016. Highly touted prospects at the time, they became top contenders in their divisions fighting to a very competitive split decision draw. Now, ranked in the top-15 in the deep bantamweight division, Santiago and Nieves look to get back into title contention with their upcoming matchup. Santiago, who was stepping up in weight and stepping in as a last-minute replacement, out-landed NABO titleholder Nieves in power punches from rounds six to 10, but the late surge was not enough for the Tijuana, Mexico native to win the contest with the bout resulting in judges’ scores of 96-94 Nieves 96-94 Santiago, 95-95.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The now 26-year-old Santiago (26-3-5, 13 KOs) also showed his potential in September 2018 when he fought former IBF 115-pound World Champion Jerwin Ancajas to a split-draw (118-110 Santiago, 116-112 Ancajas, 114-114). Santiago, who seldom breaks training camp, suffered his first defeat in eight years last November when he squared off against unbeaten bantamweight contender Gary Antonio Russell on Showtime.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me. I’m thankful to my promoter Paco Damián, MVP and Showtime for making it possible,” said Santiago. “It means a lot to me. Antonio Nieves is a world class fighter and I have a lot of respect for him, but we have unfinished business and this time I am not leaving it in the judges’ hands. I’m training very hard and I’m confident that after this fight we will be in line to face any of the great world champions in my division.”

Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KOs), of Cleveland, Ohio, displayed his superior boxing skills and hand speed in his last outing against previously unbeaten Filipino prospect Judy Flores earning a convincing unanimous decision victory. Known for his technical skills and ability to measure his opponents, Nieves has never shied away from top opposition. He suffered his first defeat via controversial decision at the hands of Nikolai Potapov on SHOBOX in 2017.

“Jake is from my hometown, and I plan to represent Cleveland alongside him on the world stage. This fight will steal the show: it’s Puerto Rico versus Mexico all over again,” said Nieves, whose parents are Puerto Rican. “We fought a super close fight six years ago and since then we both have had similar paths. We have both fought world-class competition, we have both fought for the world championship. We both know that a win here will catapult us back into world-title contention. We both have lost some very close decisions along the way. This fight won’t end in a decision. I’m the bigger man. I will walk him down. He won’t last 10 rounds this time. I’m not leaving this up to the judges.”

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell and former UFC fighter Uriah Hall make their pro boxing debut.

Paul vs Silva fight card

The current Paul vs Silva lineup, including a confirmed six-round heavyweight bout between Jeremiah and Milton (6-0, 5 KOs) and Quintin Sumpter (5-0, 3 KOs), looks as the following:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, cruiserweight (187 pounds contracted)

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 rounds, lightweight (133 pounds contracted)

Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight (185 pounds contracted)

Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall, 4 rounds, cruiserweight (195 pounds contracted)

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter, 6 rounds, heavyweight