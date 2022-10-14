Unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion Claressa Shields faces off against current WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall for the undisputed middleweight title in the long-awaited main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday October 15, which makes it Sunday October 16 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other selected countries.

The co-main event is a ten-round junior lightweight championship unification between WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) and reigning WBO and IBF champion Mikaela Mayer. Also on the card, Lauren Price (1-0) faces Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight, Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KOs) takes on Karriss Artingstall (1-0) in a six-rounder at featherweight and Milena Koleva (10-14-1, 4 KOs) meets Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Tickets for Shields vs Marshall can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Get Shields vs Marshall full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Shields vs Marshall fight card

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, 10 rounds, middleweight – undisputed middleweight title, Shields’ WBC, WBA, IBF titles, Marshall’s WBO title

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO and IBF titles, Baumgardner’s WBC title

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik, 6 rounds, welterweight

Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov, 6 rounds, featherweight

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero, 6 rounds, featherweight

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, flyweight

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly, 6 rounds, super bantamweight