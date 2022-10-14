Former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and top-rated Robert Helenius square off in the WBC world title eliminator at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, October 15. The pair battles it out in the main event live on pay-per-view. At the final pre-fight press conference the fighters went face-to-face and previewed their upcoming showdown.

Advertisements

Also in attendance at the press conference were former super middleweight world champion Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell, who meet in a WBC world title eliminator serving as the co-main event. Check out below what the participants had to say.

Wilder vs Helenius tickets can be purchased via StubHub, Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream on FITE. In Australia live stream is available on Kayo on Sunday, October 16.

Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder | Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

“We were sparring partners and we respect each other, but don’t you worry, the beast will come out on Saturday night. It’s going to be fireworks for sure.

“The second phase of my career is going to be for the people. When my statue was unveiled in my hometown, it meant a lot to me, because I saw all the people who united to celebrate me and my accomplishments.

“I have tremendous respect for Robert. We’ve known each other for years. The reason I agreed to take this fight is because he’s on a winning streak. He’s been looking great. When they said this would be a title eliminator, I was excited, because if I’m going to be here, why not compete for something worth fighting for?

“There’s an electrifying energy that this arena possesses. I’ve had some of my most exciting knockouts right here. When I got off the plane, the energy just felt amazing. It almost feels like a second home to me.

“I put on my best performances here at Barclays Center. I’m not looking for anything less than another great performance. There’s a lot on the line and I think that I have the right opponent to give the fans what they want to see.

“We both have the warrior mentality. When you fight with your heart, you’re willing to go out on your shield. That’s what everyone is going to see on Saturday.

“You can’t look past Robert Helenius. I put in over 700 rounds in training camp and it’s been tremendous ever since pre-camp. We had to slow down a little bit to make sure I didn’t overtrain. You can go so many years doing the same thing over and over, but it becomes boring. The way we did this training camp was really refreshing.

“Many people have said many things to me about wanting to fight, but when the time came, they went another way. I’ve asked around about Oleksandr Usyk and I’ve been told he’s a man of his word. Upon me being victorious, we’ll see what happens.

“This whole second phase of my career is all about having fun. I always tell people that I’m happy and at peace in my life. Where I am, the grass is green. I’m just looking forward to Saturday night.”

Robert Helenius

Robert Helenius | Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

“I’ve dedicated all my life to this sport. So this means everything to me. I did all my work so that I could bring my best self to this fight. I’m ready.

“Of course I respect his power. We’ve worked on our footwork and jabs a lot and we’ve been at it the whole year.

“I like being the underdog. It gives me more strength and more power in training camp and when we eventually get into the ring.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe in myself. If I didn’t think that I could become the heavyweight world champion, I would have got an easier job.

“Sitting here, I don’t know what else to say. I feel like this is my time now and we’re going to give everyone a great show.

“Sparring is much different than a fight. We know that the punches are going to be for real this time. You’re going to see a smart Helenius who’s moving well in this fight.

“I don’t think about the layoffs that Deontay and I have. Sometimes I feel much better when I’ve had a lot of time off. What matters is your mentality, because if you are mentally prepared, that will make the difference.

“I’ve fought at Barclays Center before and the atmosphere is crazy. I feel like we’re going to have the same thing on Saturday night and I can’t wait.”

Caleb Plant

Caleb Plant | Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

“It’s been a minute since I’ve been in the ring, but after the Canelo Alvarez fight we got back to work and kept working on certain things. I’ve kept working ever since. Come Saturday night, I’m excited to show everyone what we’ve been working on.

“Leading up to this fight he’s had a lot to say about how much he doesn’t like me. But I’m not here to talk about emotions. I’m here to do a job.

“I have half the fights he has and our resumes are similar. So I’d ask, are you a bum? Because you said that all I fight are bums.

“He’s a former two-time world champion, so we’re prepared and we worked really hard for this moment. At the end of the day, I think he barks more than he bites.

“Becoming a two-time world champion would mean everything to me. I worked tirelessly my whole life to get to this point, but I have a lot more to give the fans and the sport of boxing.

“You don’t get to the world title fights without focusing on the fight in front of you. I have a fight on Saturday that I’m focused on and that’s the only thing on my mind.

“I’m looking to get my hand raised. Whatever way that it happens. It’s going to be fireworks. There’s going to be great action all night long. Everyone should tune in, because we’re going to turn up.

“I just feel like I’m going to put a whooping on him and he’ll run off into the sunset. I hope he’s fully prepared.”

Anthony Dirrell

Anthony Dirrell | Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

“Just don’t get on your bike Caleb. Tell me who he’s fought? He’s fought nobody. He better be ready for this.

“Being an underdog is just another way for me to make more money. That’s just people’s opinions at the end of the day, and I’m fine with it.

“I don’t play with kids. He’s a kid to me. I don’t care about his social media posts. That means nothing to me. At the end of the day, I’m going to get my hand raised.

“Sometimes I fight better when there’s emotions involved. We have different game plans for different people, because not everyone fights the same. We have a game plan with Caleb and we’re going to execute.

“SugarHill Steward is a great trainer and he’s been with me since I was a teenager. We’re really familiar with each other and that will help us.

“Caleb hasn’t shown me anything special. Period. In any fight. He’s a good boxer, but it’s nothing special. He better be ready for Saturday, because I am.

“He’s been trying to get my attention all camp. But I don’t care about him. There’s nothing he can do to me.

“Only way he retires me is if he runs around the ring until I’m old. He can’t hit. What can he do? Who has he whooped?

“We’re going in there and giving it our all. My plan is to go in there and whoop his ass.”

Get Wilder vs Helenius full fight card and broadcast details.