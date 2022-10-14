Search
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Wilder vs Helenius: 12-round heavyweight world title eliminator live on pay-per-view from Brooklyn, NY

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) takes on top-rated contender Robert Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) in the twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday October 15, which makes it Sunday October 16 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream on FITE. Live stream is also available on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) and former two-time WBC champion Anthony Dirrell (34-2, 25 KOs) face off in the WBC 168-pound world title eliminator. Also on the PPV card, undefeated Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs) battles it out against Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action is a twelve-round rematch between Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KOs) and Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KOs) at bantamweight.

Get Wilder vs Helenius full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Wilder vs Helenius fight card

Main Card

  • Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator
  • Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, 12 rounds, super middleweight – WBC super middleweight title eliminator
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, 10 rounds heavyweight – WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title
  • Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Limberth Ponce, 8/10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Michael Angeletti vs. Jeremy Adorno, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Keeshawn Williams vs. Julio Rosa, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Geovany Bruzon vs. James Evans, 4/6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Miguel Roman vs. Jose Negrete, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
