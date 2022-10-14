Undisputed lightweight titleholder Devin Haney and former unified champion George Kambosos Jr face off in the rematch at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC on Sunday October 16, which makes it Saturday October 15 in the United States. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo in Australia, ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other selected countries.

In the co-main event, two-time world title challenger Jason Moloney (24-2, 19 KOs) takes on Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46 KOs) in the final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight title. Also on the card, former world champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs), Jason’s twin brother, squares off against contender Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title.

Tickets for Haney vs Kambosos 2 can be purchased through Ticketek.

Get Haney vs Kambosos 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Haney vs Kambosos 2 fight card

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s undisputed lightweight title

Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha, 12 rounds, bantamweight – final eliminator for WBC bantamweight title

Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez, 10 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title

Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Johnson’s IBF super bantamweight title

Hemi Ahio vs. Faiga Opelu, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Marcus Heywood, 8 rounds, middleweight

Amari Jones vs. Tej Pratap Singh, 6 rounds, super welterweight

John Mannu vs. Adrian Sosa, 6 rounds, super lightweight

David Nyika vs. Titi Motusaga, 6 rounds, cruiserweight