Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys weigh-in results (video)

British YouTuber Jay Swingler faces American actor and YouTuber Cherdleys in the headline event of the second edition of “MF & DAZN: X Series” live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday October 15, which makes it Sunday October 16 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, heavy-hitting dangerman of crossover boxing Sulieman “Slim” Albaher squares off against world champion BMX rider Ryan Taylor. Also on the card, Joel Morris aka “JMX” battles Ginty, Tom Zanetti faces Jayden King and Astrid Wett takes on Keeley. In addition, Ashley Tebi battles Anthony Taylor and Halal Ham duels DTG.

Tickets for Swingler vs Cherdleys can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Get Swingler vs Cherdleys full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Swingler vs Cherdleys fight card

Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys

Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor

Joel Morris (JMX) vs. Ginty

Tom Zanetti vs. Jayden King

Astrid Wett vs. Keeley

Ashley Tebi vs. Anthony Taylor

Halal Ham vs. DTG