Boxing

Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Paro vs Jarvis tops Matchroom Boxing debut in Australia live from South Bank Piazza in Brisbane

Liam Paro (22-0 13 KOs) squares off against Brock Jarvis (20-0 18 KOs) for the WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title in a twelve-round headline bout live on DAZN from South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, Queensland on Saturday, October 15. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The Paro vs Jarvis undercard features Skye Nicolson (4-0) up against Krystina Jacobs (6-3) for the vacant Commonwealth featherweight belt. In addition, undefeated heavyweight Demsey McKean (21-0, 13 KOs) takes on Patrick Korte (18-1-1, 15 KOs) for the vacant IBF Intercontinental belt. Also on the card, Cesar Mateo Tapia (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Oceania super middleweight title against Abdoulaye Mayweather (7-0, 5 KOs) and Rocky Ogden (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Ben Cameron Hands (3-0, 1 KOs) for the Australian super featherweight strap.

Get Paro vs Jarvis full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Paro vs Jarvis fight card

  • Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Krystina Jacobs, 8 rounds, featherweight – Commonwealth featherweight title
  • Demsey McKean vs. Patrick Korte, 10 rounds, heavyweight – IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title

Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis start time, how to watch

  • Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Abdoulaye Mayweather, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Tapia’s WBA Oceania super middleweight title
  • Rocky Ogden vs. Ben Cameron Hands, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Australian super featherweight title
  • Jalen Tait vs. Rhys Evans, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Dylan Biggs vs. Mirko Pizzi, 8 rounds, super welterweight
BoxingNewsVideo

