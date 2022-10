UFC Vegas 62 weigh-in results, Grasso vs Araujo

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 15, which makes it Sunday October 16 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Alexa Grasso (14-3) battles it out against Viviane Araujo (11-3) in a five-round women’s flyweight bout. In the co-main event Cub Swanson (28-12) and Jonathan Martinez (16-4) square off at bantamweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs Araujo live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 62 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs Araujo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Video of ceremonial weigh-ins is available up top.

Main Card

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval

Jordan Wright vs. Dusko Todorovic

Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary Card

Leomana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis

Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry

Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun

Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander

Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes

Tatsuro Taira vs. C.J. Vergara

Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez