Zelfa Barrett steps in to face Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov on Saturday, November 5 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF super featherweight title. The scheduled for twelve-rounds world championship bout is featured on Dmitry Bivol vs Zurdo Ramirez card live stream on DAZN.

Barrett replaces Joe Cordina, who was set to make the first defense of his IBF belt. The Welshman suffered a hand injury that required surgery and was subsequently stripped of his title by the IBF.

Zelfa Barrett vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for vacant IBF super featherweight title

Manchester’s Barrett (28-1, 16 KOs) is ranked at No.2 with the IBF and is next in line to fight for the famous red and gold belt against the IBF’s No.1 ranked super featherweight Rakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KOs) – who gets a second opportunity to fight for the 130lbs crown following his draw with an overweight Joseph Diaz last year.

‘Brown Flash’ lands his dream world title shot after a string of impressive wins that have pushed the 29-year-old up the world rankings, including a shutout points win over South Africa’s Bruno Tarimo in their world title eliminator bout last December and another wide points win over Faroukh Kourbanov to claim the European title at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in June.

“It’s amazing to be fighting for the IBF super featherweight world title in Abu Dhabi on a big show,” said Barrett. “I feel like it’s deserved. I had a world title Eliminator last year and I’m ranked No.2 in the world with the IBF. I’ve been in the gym and I’ve always said I’m two fights away from being a world Champion. I beat Bruno Tarimo and then I beat Faroukh Kourbanov. So now I’m here and it’s my time to shine.

“Rakhimov is a very good fighter. He comes forward, he’s aggressive and he’s got a good boxing brain. I’m expecting a tough fight and a tough 12 rounds. We’re going to have to work every second of every minute of every round. I’m preparing for that and I’m going to leave no stone unturned. We’re putting everything into this opportunity.

“Of course you’d like more notice but I’ve been in the gym training and working hard anyway. When we got the call, we were ready. No doubt. Anyone would like more time to prepare but this is what makes me different to the other fighters. Some fighters get 12 weeks, some fighters get 10 weeks, I’ll do it in 6 and look good doing it too.”

‘Three world title fights and a stacked undercard’

“Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov against Zelfa Barrett for the vacant IBF super featherweight world title is another 50-50 fight for Abu Dhabi’s new ‘Champion Series’,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Rakhimov is a very good fighter. He’s a former IBO world Champion and has already fought for the IBF world title. Zelfa is a guy who’s earned his shot. He fought an IBF Eliminator Tarimo and he’s ready to go. This is a massive opportunity for him in neutral territory on a huge show to go and change his life.

“Zelfa Barrett as world Champion against Joe Cordina coming back to try and regain his world Championship is a massive fight for British boxing. Joe will be really down and frustrated at the moment, but he will get that world Title shot as soon as he resumes his career – hopefully that will be against Zelfa Barrett and we’ll get a massive all-British fight. Three world title fights and a stacked undercard featuring Olympic Champions, former world Champions and some of the best up and coming prospects from around the world – we can’t wait for November 5!”

In other action

Olympic gold medal star Galal Yafai (2-0, 2 KOs) will defend his WBC International flyweight title against Mexico’s Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1, 1 KO). The pair were originally slated to meet on the now postponed Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn undercard in London but will lock horns a month later on the historic ‘Champion Series’ event.

Kal Yafai (26-1, 15 KOs), older brother of Galal, fights for the first time since losing his WBA super flyweight world title to modern great Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez at The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco back in February 2020.

Hyde lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton (8-0, 2 KOs), son of British boxing legend Ricky, goes for his fourth win of 2022 after notching wins over Joe Ducker at The O2 in February, Ezequiel Gregores at Manchester Arena in April and most recently Michal Dufek at Sheffield Arena in August.

Oldham super featherweight Aqib Fiaz (9-0) fights outside of the UK for the first time as a pro when he meets Spain’s Diego Valtierra (6-5-2, 2 KOs) over 8 rounds, plus there’s action for Dubai super featherweight Fahad Al Bloushi (10-1, 2 KOs), Dubai lightweight Majid Al Naqbi (7-0, 4 KOs) and undefeated UAE super flyweight Sultan Al Nuaimi (8-0).

Bivol vs Ramirez fight card

In the main event Dmitry Bivol defends WBA light heavyweight title against Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez. In the co-main event Chantelle Cameron faces Jessica McCaskill for undisputed super bantamweight title.

The current Bivol vs Ramirez looks as the following:

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – undisputed title, Cameron’s WBC and IBF titles, vacant WBO and WBA titles

Zelfa Barrett vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF super featherweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Kal Yafai vs. TBA, super flyweight

Campbell Hatton vs. TBA, lightweight

Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valtierra, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. TBA, super featherweight

Majid Al Naqbi vs. TBA, lightweight

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. TBA, super flyweight