Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall battle it out in the main event live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, October 15. The contest features old rivals, as two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-division undisputed champion of the US puts her unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles on the line against reigning WBO champion of the UK. The pair meets in a ten-round bout with the undisputed crown, as well as the “Elizabethan Belt” belt, on the line. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16.

Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) fought as amateurs at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Championships in Qinhuangdao, China. Marshall defeated Shields by decision.

In the ten-round co-main WBO and IBF champion Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) square off in a ten-round junior lightweight championship unification. Among other Shields vs Marshall undercard bouts, Lauren Price (1-0) faces Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight, Karriss Artingstall (1-0) takes on Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight and Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Milena Koleva (10-14-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 7:30 pm BST

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 5:30 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Shields vs Marshall from practically anywhere.

Shields vs Marshall fight card

Get Shields vs Marshall full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, 10 rounds, middleweight – undisputed middleweight title, Shields’ WBC, WBA, IBF titles, Marshall’s WBO title

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO and IBF titles, Baumgardner’s WBC title

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik, 6 rounds, welterweight

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov, 6 rounds, featherweight

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva, 6 rounds, lightweight

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Jasmina Nad, 6 rounds, featherweight

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, flyweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi, 6 rounds, super flyweight