Liam Paro (22-0 13 KOs) and Brock Jarvis (20-0 18 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream on DAZN from South Bank Piazza in Brisbane on Saturday, October 15. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest pits undefeated WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight titleholder of Queensland up against unbeaten challenger of New South Wales. The fight card titled “The Battle of Brisbane” marks a debut of Matchroom Boxing in Australia.

The ten-round co-main event features Demsey McKean (21-0, 13 KOs) up against Patrick Korte (18-1-1, 15 KOs) for the vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title. Also on the card Skye Nicolson (4-0) and Krystina Jacobs (6-3) meet in a ten-round clash with the vacant Commonwealth featherweight title on the line. In addition, Cesar Mateo Tapia (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Oceania super middleweight title in a ten-rounder against Abdoulaye Mayweather (7-0, 5 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 7 pm AEDT / 4 am ET / 1 am PT / 9 am BST

Paro vs Jarvis free live stream of prelims starts at 4:15 pm AEDT in Australia, 1:15 am ET / 10:15 pm PT in the United States and 6:15 am BST in the United Kingdom.

Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis results

Get Paro vs Jarvis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Paro’s WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title

Demsey McKean vs. Patrick Korte, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title

Skye Nicolson vs. Krystina Jacobs, 8 rounds, featherweight – vacant Commonwealth featherweight title

Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Abdoulaye Mayweather, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Tapia’s WBA Oceania super middleweight title

Rocky Ogden vs. Ben Cameron Hands, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Australian super featherweight title

Jalen Tait vs. Rhys Evans, 8 rounds, lightweight – Tait’s Australasian lightweight title

Mirko Pizzi vs. Dylan Biggs, 8 rounds, super welterweight – Pizzi’s Australasian super welterweight title