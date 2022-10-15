Search
Boxing

Paro vs Jarvis results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, full fight card

FIGHTMAG
Stream Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis results live from Melbourne, Australia
Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis faceoff | Alex Coppel/Matchroom Boxing

Paro vs Jarvis tops Matchroom Boxing debut in Australia live from South Bank Piazza in Brisbane

Liam Paro (22-0 13 KOs) and Brock Jarvis (20-0 18 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream on DAZN from South Bank Piazza in Brisbane on Saturday, October 15. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest pits undefeated WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight titleholder of Queensland up against unbeaten challenger of New South Wales. The fight card titled “The Battle of Brisbane” marks a debut of Matchroom Boxing in Australia.

Advertisements

The ten-round co-main event features Demsey McKean (21-0, 13 KOs) up against Patrick Korte (18-1-1, 15 KOs) for the vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title. Also on the card Skye Nicolson (4-0) and Krystina Jacobs (6-3) meet in a ten-round clash with the vacant Commonwealth featherweight title on the line. In addition, Cesar Mateo Tapia (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Oceania super middleweight title in a ten-rounder against Abdoulaye Mayweather (7-0, 5 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 15
Time: 7 pm AEDT / 4 am ET / 1 am PT / 9 am BST

Paro vs Jarvis free live stream of prelims starts at 4:15 pm AEDT in Australia, 1:15 am ET / 10:15 pm PT in the United States and 6:15 am BST in the United Kingdom.

Liam Paro vs Brock Jarvis results

Get Paro vs Jarvis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Paro’s WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title
  • Demsey McKean vs. Patrick Korte, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Krystina Jacobs, 8 rounds, featherweight – vacant Commonwealth featherweight title
  • Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Abdoulaye Mayweather, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Tapia’s WBA Oceania super middleweight title
  • Rocky Ogden vs. Ben Cameron Hands, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Australian super featherweight title
  • Jalen Tait vs. Rhys Evans, 8 rounds, lightweight – Tait’s Australasian lightweight title
  • Mirko Pizzi vs. Dylan Biggs, 8 rounds, super welterweight – Pizzi’s Australasian super welterweight title
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097