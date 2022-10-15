Search
Swingler vs Cherdleys results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys results live from Sheffield, England
Jay Swingler and Cherdleys at the weigh-ins | Twitter/MisfitsBoxing

MF & DAZN: X Series 002

Jay Swingler and Cherdleys battle it out in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 15. The pair squares off in the scheduled for four rounds 168-pound bout headlining the second edition of “MF & DAZN: X Series”. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16.

In the co-main event Slim Albaher goes up against Ryan Taylor in a four-round 180-pound match. Also on the card Joel Morris aka “JMX” takes on Ginty in a three-round 195-pound bout, Astrid Wett meets Keeley in a three-round 128-pound women’s showdown and Ashley Tebi faces Anthony Taylor in a three-round 185-pound clash. In addition, Halal Ham and DTG duel in an over 200-poun three-rounder. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys

UK, USA & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 15
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, October 16
Time: 5 am AEDT

Swingler vs Cherdleys free live stream of “Countdown Show” starts an hour prior to the fight action.

Swingler vs Cherdleys fight card

Get Swingler vs Cherdleys full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys
  • Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor
  • Joel Morris (JMX) vs. Ginty
  • Astrid Wett vs. Keeley
  • Ashley Tebi vs. Anthony Taylor
  • Halal Ham vs. DTG
