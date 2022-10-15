Golden Boy Boxing returns to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indo, CA on Thursday, October 20. The Fight Night card live stream on DAZN is headlined by a previously announced eight-round lightweight bout between Floyd Schofield and Daniel Rosas. The undercard lineup of action has been set today. In the co-main event two former female world title contenders – Mexico City’s Anabel Ortiz (32-5, 4 KOs) and Guatemala City, Guatemala’s Maria Santizo (10-1, 6 KOs) – battle it out in in an eight-rounder at light flyweight.

Advertisements

Also on the card, in a four-round super featherweight bout, Moreno Valley’s Joshua Garcia (5-0, 3 KOs) goes up against against Christian Lorenzo (3-3, 1 KO). Garcia was last seen knocking out his opponent Hilario Martinez-Moreno in the second round.

As well, Jorge Estrada (3-0, 3 KOs), who represents Mexicali, Mexico, is looking to maintain his first-round knockout streak since his debut, as he faces Tamaulipas, Mexico’s Sergio Gonzalez (6-11-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round super welterweight fight. Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Eric Tudor (5-0, 4 KOs) participates in a six-round super welterweight battle against Tucson, Arizona’s Ramon Marquez (5-2, 5 KOs).

Also from Mexicali, Mexico, Angel Beltran (14-1, 9 KOs) faces Rance Ward (7-4-1, 2 KOs) of Houma, Louisiana in a six-round welterweight fight. Danny Garcia (3-0, 3 KOs) of Denver, Colorado is back in the ring against a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a four-round super featherweight bout.

In addition, in a four-round lightweight fight, San Juan, Puerto Rico’s decorated, amateur standout Kiria Tapia makes her pro-debut against Knoxville, Tennessee’s Hanna Rosario (1-0). Also making his pro-debut and kicking off the action, Danny Luna faces fellow-LA’s Antonio Lemus (0-1).

Schofield vs Rosas fight card

The current Schofield vs Rosas fight card looks as the following:

Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas, 8 rounds, lightweight

Anabel Ortiz vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, light flyweight

Joshua Garcia vs. Christian Lorenzo, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Jorge Estrada vs. Sergio Lucio Gonzalez, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Eric Tudor vs. Ramon Duarte Marquez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Angel Beltran Villa vs. Rance Ward, 6 rounds, welterweight

Daniel Garcia vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Kiria Tapia vs. Hanna Rosario, 4 rounds, lightweight

Daniel Luna vs. Antonio Lemus, 4 rounds