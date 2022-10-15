Search
Schofield vs Rosas undercard: Anabel Ortiz faces Maria Micheo Santizo, plus more set for Oct 20 in Indio

FIGHTMAG
Anabel Ortiz vs Maria Micheo Santizo set for Golden Boy Fight Night in Indio
Anabel Ortiz | Kevin Estrada/Golden Boy Promotions

Golden Boy Fight Night

Golden Boy Boxing returns to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indo, CA on Thursday, October 20. The Fight Night card live stream on DAZN is headlined by a previously announced eight-round lightweight bout between Floyd Schofield and Daniel Rosas. The undercard lineup of action has been set today. In the co-main event two former female world title contenders – Mexico City’s Anabel Ortiz (32-5, 4 KOs) and Guatemala City, Guatemala’s Maria Santizo (10-1, 6 KOs) – battle it out in in an eight-rounder at light flyweight.

Also on the card, in a four-round super featherweight bout, Moreno Valley’s Joshua Garcia (5-0, 3 KOs) goes up against against Christian Lorenzo (3-3, 1 KO). Garcia was last seen knocking out his opponent Hilario Martinez-Moreno in the second round.

As well, Jorge Estrada (3-0, 3 KOs), who represents Mexicali, Mexico, is looking to maintain his first-round knockout streak since his debut, as he faces Tamaulipas, Mexico’s Sergio Gonzalez (6-11-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round super welterweight fight. Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Eric Tudor (5-0, 4 KOs) participates in a six-round super welterweight battle against Tucson, Arizona’s Ramon Marquez (5-2, 5 KOs).

Also from Mexicali, Mexico, Angel Beltran (14-1, 9 KOs) faces Rance Ward (7-4-1, 2 KOs) of Houma, Louisiana in a six-round welterweight fight. Danny Garcia (3-0, 3 KOs) of Denver, Colorado is back in the ring against a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a four-round super featherweight bout.

In addition, in a four-round lightweight fight, San Juan, Puerto Rico’s decorated, amateur standout Kiria Tapia makes her pro-debut against Knoxville, Tennessee’s Hanna Rosario (1-0). Also making his pro-debut and kicking off the action, Danny Luna faces fellow-LA’s Antonio Lemus (0-1).

Schofield vs Rosas fight card

The current Schofield vs Rosas fight card looks as the following:

  • Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Anabel Ortiz vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, light flyweight
  • Joshua Garcia vs. Christian Lorenzo, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jorge Estrada vs. Sergio Lucio Gonzalez, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Eric Tudor vs. Ramon Duarte Marquez, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Angel Beltran Villa vs. Rance Ward, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Daniel Garcia vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Kiria Tapia vs. Hanna Rosario, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Daniel Luna vs. Antonio Lemus, 4 rounds
