Andrew Moloney on top in Melbourne with UD against Norbelto Jimenez (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Andrew Moloney vs Norbelto Jimenez
Andrew Moloney dominates Norbelto Jimenez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Haney vs Kambosos 2

Australia’s former world champion Andrew Moloney defeated Dominican contender Norbelto Jimenez when the pair squared off at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC on Sunday October 16, which made it Saturday October 15 in the United States. The bout was featured on the Haney vs Kambosos 2 card live stream on Kayo in Australia, ESPN+ in the United States, and FITE in other countries.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout with the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title on the line went the full distance. After ten rounds the scores were 97-90, 98-88 and 98-89, all in favor of Mitcham, Victoria-born boxer, who on the way to UD floored his opponent in Round 1.

With the victory by unanimous decision Andrew Moloney improved to 25-2, 16 KOs and scored the fourth win in a row and took the belt. Norbelto Jimenez dropped to 31-10-6, 16 KOs.

Get Haney vs Kambosos 2 full fight card results.

