BKFC 31: Richman vs Doolittle airs live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO on Saturday, October 15 marking the organization’s debut in Denver, Colorado. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 16.

In the main event No.2-ranked middleweight Mike Richman (3-0, 2 KOs) of Rosemount, MN moves up a weight class to face No. 3-ranked light heavyweight Isaac Doolittle (3-0, 1 KOs) of Junction City, KS for the division’s interim strap. In the co-main event Bellator MMA veteran Brandon Girtz makes his BKFC debut against fellow-welterweight Jake Lindsey (2-0, 2 KOs) of Manhattan, Kansas.

Among other bouts, MMA fighters Chris Camozzi of Lakewood, CO and Bubba McDaniel of Muncie, IN make their BKFC debuts at cruiserweight and the promotional newcomer Josh Copeland of Denver, CO takes on Brazil’s Levi Costa (1-0, 1 KO) at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 31: Richman vs Doolittle

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 2 am BST / 12 pm AEDT

BKFC 31 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 31 fight card

Get BKFC 31: Richman vs Doolittle full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Mike Richman vs. Isaac Doolittle – interim BKFC light heavyweight title

Brandon Girtz vs. Jake Lindsey

Chris Camozzi vs. Bubba McDaniel

Josh Copeland vs. Levi Costa

Cory Madden vs. Christian Torres

Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Gorjan Slaveski

Khortni Kamyron vs. Crystal Pittman

Nolan Mclaughlin vs. Andrew Yates

Preliminary Card

Andrew Angelcor vs. Van Vo

Keegan Vandermeer vs. Zeb Vincent