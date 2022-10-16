BKFC 31: Richman vs Doolittle airs live on pay-per-view from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO on Saturday, October 15 marking the organization’s debut in Denver, Colorado. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 16.
In the main event No.2-ranked middleweight Mike Richman (3-0, 2 KOs) of Rosemount, MN moves up a weight class to face No. 3-ranked light heavyweight Isaac Doolittle (3-0, 1 KOs) of Junction City, KS for the division’s interim strap. In the co-main event Bellator MMA veteran Brandon Girtz makes his BKFC debut against fellow-welterweight Jake Lindsey (2-0, 2 KOs) of Manhattan, Kansas.
Among other bouts, MMA fighters Chris Camozzi of Lakewood, CO and Bubba McDaniel of Muncie, IN make their BKFC debuts at cruiserweight and the promotional newcomer Josh Copeland of Denver, CO takes on Brazil’s Levi Costa (1-0, 1 KO) at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch BKFC 31: Richman vs Doolittle
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, October 15
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, October 16
Time: 2 am BST / 12 pm AEDT
BKFC 31 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.
BKFC 31 fight card
Get BKFC 31: Richman vs Doolittle full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Mike Richman vs. Isaac Doolittle – interim BKFC light heavyweight title
- Brandon Girtz vs. Jake Lindsey
- Chris Camozzi vs. Bubba McDaniel
- Josh Copeland vs. Levi Costa
- Cory Madden vs. Christian Torres
- Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Gorjan Slaveski
- Khortni Kamyron vs. Crystal Pittman
- Nolan Mclaughlin vs. Andrew Yates
Preliminary Card
- Andrew Angelcor vs. Van Vo
- Keegan Vandermeer vs. Zeb Vincent