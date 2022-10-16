Search
Caleb Plant scores big KO of Anthony Dirrell in Round 9 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Wilder vs Helenius

Caleb Plant came out on top when he faced fellow-former world champion Anthony Dirrell at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, October 15. The pair squared off in the WBC super middleweight title eliminator serving as the co-feature to Wilder vs Helenius live on pay-per-view.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, October 16.

The lights went off at 2 minutes and 57 seconds into the ninth round after Plant delivered a liver shot followed by left hook. Check out the video of knockout below.

With the victory by knockout former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant improved to 22-1, 13 KOs and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Canelo Alvarez. Former two-time WBC champion Anthony Dirrell dropped to 34-3, 25 KOs.

Get Wilder vs Helenius full fight card results.

