Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

Wilder KO's Helenius to win WBC heavyweight world title eliminator live on pay-per-view from Brooklyn

Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius squared off in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, October 15. The contest featured former WBC champion up against fellow-heavyweight in the world title eliminator.

In Australia the fight aired live on Sunday, October 16.

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 2 minutes and 57 seconds into the first round after “The Bronze Bomber” floored his opponent with right hand, and that was it.

With the victory by knockout Deontay Wilder improved to 43-2-1, 42 KOs and rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered against reigning WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury. Robert Helenius dropped to 30-4, 19 KOs, which snapped his three-win streak.

Check out Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius full fight video highlights below.

Wilder vs Helenius full fight video highlights

Robert Helenius makes his ring walk.

Here comes Deontay Wilder.

Knockout.

Verdict.

Get Wilder vs Helenius full fight card results.

