Search
Boxing

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG
Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr
Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Haney retains undisputed lightweight title against Kambosos Jr in rematch in Melbourne, Australia

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr squared off in the rematch at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC on Sunday. October 16. The contest featured the undisputed lightweight champion of the US defending his crown against Australia’s former unified titleholder. In the United States the fight aired live on Saturday, October 15.

Advertisements

Haney defeated Kambosos and lifted the undisputed lightweight title by unanimous decision in their first fight in June. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship rematch also went the full distance.

In the end the scores were 119-109, 118-110 and 118-110, all in favor of the reigning champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision Devin Haney retained his title and improved to 29-0, 15 KOs. George Kambosos Jr dropped to 20-2, 10 KOs.

Check out Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 full fight video highlights below.

Haney vs Kambosos 2 full fight video highlights

George Kambosos Jr makes his ring walk.

Here comes Devin Haney.

Fight time.

Kambosos 2.0.

Haney finding his range.

Fists are flying.

Big right from Haney.

The Cut.

Verdict.

Devin Haney post-fight interview.

Get Haney vs Kambosos 2 full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097