Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr squared off in the rematch at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC on Sunday. October 16. The contest featured the undisputed lightweight champion of the US defending his crown against Australia’s former unified titleholder. In the United States the fight aired live on Saturday, October 15.

Advertisements

Haney defeated Kambosos and lifted the undisputed lightweight title by unanimous decision in their first fight in June. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship rematch also went the full distance.

In the end the scores were 119-109, 118-110 and 118-110, all in favor of the reigning champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision Devin Haney retained his title and improved to 29-0, 15 KOs. George Kambosos Jr dropped to 20-2, 10 KOs.

Check out Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr 2 full fight video highlights below.

Haney vs Kambosos 2 full fight video highlights

George Kambosos Jr makes his ring walk.

Here comes Devin Haney.

Fight time.

Kambosos 2.0.

Haney finding his range.

Fists are flying.

Big right from Haney.

The Cut.

Verdict.

Devin Haney post-fight interview.

Get Haney vs Kambosos 2 full fight card results.